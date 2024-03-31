iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $22.16 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

