Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

