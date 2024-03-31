iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares Dividend of $0.15

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

