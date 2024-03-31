The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 7.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $206.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

