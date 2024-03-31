Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 4.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $100.58 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

