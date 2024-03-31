Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

