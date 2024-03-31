Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $6,286,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

