Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $227.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

