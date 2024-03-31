Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

