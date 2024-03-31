Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

