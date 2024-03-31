Quent Capital LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

