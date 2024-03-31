eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $36.25 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,468.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.29 or 0.00846172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00137486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,676,979,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,677,054,673,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

