WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and $470,103.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00144592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001370 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

