Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.88 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Substratum has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $4.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015503 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00022960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,462.88 or 0.99991692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00140404 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035978 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $350.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

