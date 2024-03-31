US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Declares $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1657 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
UFIV stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.