Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3155 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

