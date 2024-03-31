Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

