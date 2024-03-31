Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
