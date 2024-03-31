ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Announces Dividend of $0.33

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.0 %

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

