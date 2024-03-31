Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABF opened at $25.72 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 9.40% of Western Asset Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

