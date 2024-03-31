Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.4 days.
Relx Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Relx has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.77.
Relx Company Profile
