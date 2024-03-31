Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.4 days.

Relx Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Relx has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

