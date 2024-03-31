Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 17.1%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Saipem Stock Down 3.8 %
SAPMY stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Saipem has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
Saipem Company Profile
