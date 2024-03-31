Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,508.0 days.

Renault Price Performance

RNSDF opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

