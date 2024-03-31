Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,508.0 days.
Renault Price Performance
RNSDF opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.86.
Renault Company Profile
