The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

