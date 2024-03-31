Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

