Halpern Financial Inc. Buys 156 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.10 and a 52-week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

