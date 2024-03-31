Tevis Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

