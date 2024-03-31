Tevis Investment Management Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

