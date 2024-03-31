Tevis Investment Management Makes New $473,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.