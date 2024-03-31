Tevis Investment Management Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in AAON were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after buying an additional 1,120,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

