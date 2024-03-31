Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

RACE stock opened at $435.94 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $267.80 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.27.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

