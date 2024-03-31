Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 259,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,316 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

