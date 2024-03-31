Tevis Investment Management Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 2.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
See Also
