4,712 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

