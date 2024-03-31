Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Tops $147.68 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $147.68 million and $826,326.76 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

