Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

