Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

