Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

