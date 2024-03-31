Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

