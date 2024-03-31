Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.