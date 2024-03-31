Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,260,000 after acquiring an additional 144,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.