Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.