United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

