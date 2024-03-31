WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 59.4% in March

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WaveDancer Price Performance

Shares of WAVD opened at $3.46 on Friday. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.