Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vroom Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of VRM stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Vroom has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.
Insider Transactions at Vroom
In other news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $25,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vroom
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vroom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.