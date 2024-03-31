Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vroom Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VRM stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Vroom has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Insider Transactions at Vroom

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $25,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

About Vroom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

