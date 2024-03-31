Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 29th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIGI stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

