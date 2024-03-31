HSBC Upgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $161.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

