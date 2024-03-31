Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.85.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,640,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.