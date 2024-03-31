PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley boosted their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $55,352.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $392,574.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,918 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

