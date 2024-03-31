UBS Group Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $680.00 to $790.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $649.60.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.67.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

